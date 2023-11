Iroquois Hoist

Airmen hoist Staff Sgt. Pedro Mangual-Rivera up to a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during rescue hoist training at Camp Gilbert C. Grafton near Devils Lake, N.D., July 20, 2017. Mangual-Rivera is assigned to the 219th Security Forces Squadron, North Dakota Air National Guard. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp