Wiry Walk

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin C. Gasiewicz navigates past barbed wire while conducting a walk-through of a range at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 21, 2017, during Integrated Training Exercise 5-17. Gasiewicz is a rifleman with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin M. Smith