Air Force Staff Sgt. LaMitchell Primm, left, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Novotny carry a simulated battle casualty on a litter during training at Camp Gilbert C. Grafton near Devils Lake, N.D., July 20, 2017. Both are assigned to the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Medical Group. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp

