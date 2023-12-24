An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis presents the Medal of Honor flag to Army Spc. 5 James C. McCloughan during McCloughan’s induction into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, Aug. 1, 2017. McCloughan was awarded the Medal of Honor yesterday by President Donald J. Trump for distinguished actions as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

Award Recognition

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.04 MB)
  • Photo By: Brigitte N. Brantley VIRIN: 170801-D-GO396-0547A.JPG
Photo Gallery