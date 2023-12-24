Honoring Sailors Sailors present flags representing the 134 sailors who died during the fire aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal 50 years ago during a ceremony to commemorate the tragedy at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., July 31, 2017. More than 250 survivors and their families attended the ceremony. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Amadi SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.57 MB) Photo By: Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Amadi VIRIN: 170729-N-IG696-0445C.JPG Photo Gallery