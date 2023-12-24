Sailor Slugger

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael S. Parmer hits a pitch during a baseball game between USA Military Baseball Team Pacific and the Baseball First League All-Stars in Yokosuka, Japan, July 28, 2017. Parmer is a machinist's mate assigned to the USS Blue Ridge, the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, which is in maintenance to modernize it. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Semales