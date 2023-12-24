Dance Outreach

The Mongolian Military Dance and Song Ensemble perform traditional Mongolian dancing for U.S. service members and partner-nation troops after the opening ceremony of Exercise Khaan Quest 2017 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, July 23, 2017. Khaan Quest is a Mongolian-hosted, combined, joint training exercise designed to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S., Mongolia and other partner nations in international peacekeeping operations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas