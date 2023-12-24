An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Mongolian dancers perform in traditional garb.

Dance Outreach

The Mongolian Military Dance and Song Ensemble perform traditional Mongolian dancing for U.S. service members and partner-nation troops after the opening ceremony of Exercise Khaan Quest 2017 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, July 23, 2017. Khaan Quest is a Mongolian-hosted, combined, joint training exercise designed to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S., Mongolia and other partner nations in international peacekeeping operations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.08 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas VIRIN: 170723-M-FB282-004Y.JPG
Photo Gallery