An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A videographer puts a microphone on Army Chief Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley.

Miking Milley

Navy Airman 1st Class Jose Gonzalez attaches a microphone to Army Chief Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley for an interview by Department of Defense Education Activity student reporters Laura Lemon, left, and Mary Elizabeth Ingram, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 1, 2017. The students are seniors at Quantico Middle and High School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. The program is a part of the Military Child Education Coalition's 19th Annual National Training Seminar during which Defense Media Activity Social Media personnel mentored the students. DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.19 MB)
  • Photo By: Marvin Lynchard VIRIN: 170801-D-FW736-0024L.JPG
Photo Gallery