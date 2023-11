Rigging Rope

Air Force Senior Airman Jared Basham rigs a rope to open a door during the Raven’s Challenge explosive ordnance disposal exercise at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Aug. 2, 2017. Raven’s Challenge is a U.S. Army-funded exercise led by Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. DoD photo by EJ Hersom