A South Korean special operations soldier teaches martial arts techniques to U.S. service members during a cultural event as part of Exercise Khaan Quest 2017 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, July 27, 2017. Khaan Quest 2017 is a Mongolian-hosted training exercise designed to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S., Mongolia and other partner nations in international peacekeeping operations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas