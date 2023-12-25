An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. service member kicks a wood plank held by a South Korean service member.

Khaan Quest Kick

A South Korean special operations soldier teaches martial arts techniques to U.S. service members during a cultural event as part of Exercise Khaan Quest 2017 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, July 27, 2017. Khaan Quest 2017 is a Mongolian-hosted training exercise designed to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S., Mongolia and other partner nations in international peacekeeping operations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas

  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas VIRIN: 170727-M-FB282-1338Y.JPG
