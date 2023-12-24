An official website of the United States Government 
A Marine present flowers to the mother of a Marine during his retirement ceremony.

Flowers for Mom

A Marine presents flowers to the mother of Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Bailey, deputy commandant of plans, policies and operations, during Bailey’s retirement ceremony as Marine Corps Commandant Robert B. Neller, second from left, looks on at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 31, 2017. Bailey retired after 40 years of service in the Marine Corps. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex A. Quiles

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.93 MB)
  • Photo By: Pfc. Alex Quiles VIRIN: 170731-M-AB513-0020C.JPG
