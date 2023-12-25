An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman reviews records at night as lights shine from below.

Record Review

An airman reviews maintenance records before a flight to support Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 2, 2017. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities to U.S. and coalition aircraft, working to liberate territory and people from the control of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The airman is a pilot assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles

  Download Image: Full Size (1.78 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Michael Battles VIRIN: 170803-F-MI569-1039G.JPG
