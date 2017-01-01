Commandant's Arrival

Gen. Robert B. Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, disembarks from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard off the coast of Queensland, Australia, Aug. 8, 2017. Neller visited the ship to meet with Marines and sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group as they conduct a regularly scheduled patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger