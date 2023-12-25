An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft lands on a ship's flight deck.

Saxon Landing

An F/A-18F Super Hornet lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 4, 2017, during exercise Saxon Warrior 2017. Saxon Warrior is a U.S.-U.K. carrier strike group exercise focused on demonstrating interoperability and capability to respond to crises and deter potential threats. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.52 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys VIRIN: 170804-N-SJ730-364C.JPG
Photo Gallery