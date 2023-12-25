Command Conversation

Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific Command, speaks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the U.S. Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2017. Tillerson is traveling to Manila, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur to meet with his counterparts and discuss a range of issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, maritime security, and counterterrorism. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Mullen