Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor plays the trumpet.

Brass Act

Navy Musician 1st Class David Smith performs with the Cruisers, a U.S. Navy Band popular music ensemble, at the Lone Star College performing arts center in Tomball, Texas, Aug. 7, 2017. The U.S. Navy Band performed in four states during its 14-city national tour, connecting the Navy to communities that don't see sailors at work on a regular basis. Navy photo by Chief Musician Adam Grimm

Photo Gallery