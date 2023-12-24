Flying the Flag

A Navy MH-60S Seahawk displays the American flag while flying alongside the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 10, 2017, during an air power demonstration rehearsal. The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to support U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Matlage