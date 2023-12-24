An official website of the United States Government 
Military leaders sign an agreement.

Communications Agreement

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Fang Fenghui of the Chinese army, chief of China's joint staff, sign the joint strategic dialogue mechanism following a roundtable discussion at the Ba Yi, the People's Liberation Army headquarters in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro

