A sailor holds a weapon as children touch it during a Navy Week event.

Curious Kids

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Reed holds a weapon as children touch it during an event at a YMCA during Navy Week in Billings, Mont., Aug. 15, 2017. Such programs provide outreach into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, helping Americans understand that the Navy serves around the world. Reed is a gunner's mate assigned to the Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Vazquez

