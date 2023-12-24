Simulated Surgery

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Lou Sales assists in a simulated exploratory laparotomy surgery during exercise Patriot Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 14, 2017. Sales is assigned to the 349th Medical Squadron. More than 600 Reserve airmen and 10,000 soldiers, sailors, Marines and international partners met to support a range of interlinked exercises. The Reserve airmen trained with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg