An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines sprint during physical training on a a ship's flight deck.

Training Sprint

Marines sprint during physical training on the flight deck aboard the USS Carter Hall in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Aug. 13, 2017. The ship is supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation in the region. The Marines are assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren M. Moore

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.2 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Darren M. Moore VIRIN: 170813-N-ME988-0144C.JPG
Photo Gallery