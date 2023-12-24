Training Sprint Marines sprint during physical training on the flight deck aboard the USS Carter Hall in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Aug. 13, 2017. The ship is supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation in the region. The Marines are assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren M. Moore SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.2 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Darren M. Moore VIRIN: 170813-N-ME988-0144C.JPG Photo Gallery