Night Burn

Soldiers train to extinguish a fuel fire during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-17-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 15, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the Reserve's 482nd Engineer Firefighter Detachment. The exercise includes more than 12,000 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps as well as from six countries. Army Reserve photo by Spc. John Russell