An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers train at night to extinguish yellow flames using a hose and water.

Night Burn

Soldiers train to extinguish a fuel fire during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-17-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 15, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the Reserve's 482nd Engineer Firefighter Detachment. The exercise includes more than 12,000 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps as well as from six countries. Army Reserve photo by Spc. John Russell

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.32 MB)
  • Photo By: Spc. John Russell VIRIN: 170815-A-DR075-349C.JPG
Photo Gallery