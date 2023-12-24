Patriot Focus

Air Force Staff Sgt. Marrero Boyd Adryon looks down the scope of his M4 carbine rifle while participating in a drill during exercise Patriot Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 18, 2017. More than 600 Reserve airmen and over 10,000 soldiers, sailors, Marines and international partners converged on the state to support a range of interlinked exercises. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Efren Lopez