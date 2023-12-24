An official website of the United States Government 
From left, National Guard Bureau Chief Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel; Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson; Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley; Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan; First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump; First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen to President Donald J. Trump address the nation on the South Asia strategy at Conmy Hall at Fort Myer, Va., Aug. 21, 2017. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

