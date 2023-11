Surf Swim

A Marine swims with a life vest during an annual surf qualification at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 17, 2017. The Marine is assigned to the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion. The annual training included a 500-meter swim from an amphibious assualt vehicles to shore to simulate an vehicle sinking in the ocean. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roxanna Gonzalez