Binocular Eyes

Army Spc. Yamil Bonilla looks through his binoculars as part of an orienteering event during second day of the 2017 Forces Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Aug. 21. Bonilla is a human recourse specialist from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Fifteen noncommissioned officers and soldiers competed in a five-day event to test their physical and mental endurance. Army photo by Spc. Hubert D. Delany III