Reaching Safety Texas National Guardsmen from the 386th Engineer Battalion work with local emergency workers to rescue residents and animals from severe flooding in Cypress Creek, Aug. 28, 2017. Soldiers, fire fighters, paramedics and neighbors aided more than 1,000 people and hundreds of dogs and cats, evacuating them to dry ground and local shelters. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle