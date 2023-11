Raptors Over Rockies

Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft fly in formation over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, Aug. 26, 2017, while returning to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. after participating in Red Flag 17-4 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The aircraft are assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron and the 1st Fighter Wing. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie