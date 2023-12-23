Mortar Message Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger L. Booker Jr., left, and Sgt. Brandon M. Park observe a target area during a mortar firing range as part of realistic urban training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 21, 2017. Booker is a martarman assigned to the Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Park is a section leader. The Marines conducted the training to develop tactics and maintain proficiency in urban environments to prepare for deployment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.8 MB) Photo By: Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally VIRIN: 170821-M-CA957-0226C.JPG Photo Gallery