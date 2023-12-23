Kentucky Air Guard Mobilizes Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard prepare to deploy to Texas where they will assist with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 27, 2017. The Airmen, assigned to the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, are specialists in swift-water and confined-space rescue. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.78 MB) Photo By: Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton VIRIN: 170827-Z-DI861-310B.JPG Photo Gallery