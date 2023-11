Pole Pressure

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dedrick Baublitz, Airman 1st Class Adam Roach, and their team members lift a telephone pole as part of the 2017 Connecticut SWAT Challenge in West Hartford, Conn., Aug. 24, 2017. The airmen are assigned to the Connecticut Air National Guard's 103rd Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Hewes