Field Hospital

Army Sgt. Gerard Wilson, a radiology specialist, and Spc. Meredith Loller, a medical retrainee, look at an X-ray in a field hospital set up in the parking lot of a local hospital in Beaumont, Texas, Sept. 3, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey. Wilson and Loller are assigned to the 949th Brigade Support Battalion. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts