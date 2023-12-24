An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers look at an X-ray in a field hospital in a parking lot.

Field Hospital

Army Sgt. Gerard Wilson, a radiology specialist, and Spc. Meredith Loller, a medical retrainee, look at an X-ray in a field hospital set up in the parking lot of a local hospital in Beaumont, Texas, Sept. 3, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey. Wilson and Loller are assigned to the 949th Brigade Support Battalion. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.74 MB)
  • Photo By: Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts VIRIN: 170903-F-FH950-0242C.JPG
Photo Gallery