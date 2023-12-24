Colorful Cupcakes

Navy Seaman Taylor Kuklinski, culinary specialist, ices cupcakes in celebration of Nimitz reaching its halfway point of deployment in the mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, Sep. 5, 2017, in the Persian Gulf. Nimitz is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Navy photo by Seaman Jose Madrigal