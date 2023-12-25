An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Nunez fires a 9 mm pistol during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the USS Howard in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 30, 2017. The Howard is conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation and maintain the free flow of commerce. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Preston

