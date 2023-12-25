An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

Two Marines secure a tarp onto a truck.

Irma Prep

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Bellow, left, and Sgt. Jonathan Schepper strap down a cover to the bed of an MTVR 7-ton truck at the Alabama Army National Guard Fort Whiting Armory in Mobile, Ala., Sept. 9, 2017. Marine Forces Reserve is preparing to provide assistance in support of FEMA with rapid response of air, ground and logistics assets in areas affected by Hurricane Irma. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Samantha Schwoch

