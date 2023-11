Puerto Rico Bound

Air Force Capt. Bryan Adams, left, and Capt. David Wilfong fly a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to Puerto Rico, Sept. 9, 2017, to deliver personnel and equipment in support of Hurricane Irma relief operations. Adams and Wilfong are pilots assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Rivezzo