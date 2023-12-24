An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine fires a howitzer during training.

Alligator Fire

A Marine fires an M777 Howitzer cannon during Exercise Alligator Dagger 2017 in the Arta region of Djibouti, Africa, Sept. 11, 2017. The two-week exercise prepared Marine and Navy teams to synchronize warfighting capabilities for missions in the U.S. Central Command's area of operations. The Marine is assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Nicholas Byers

