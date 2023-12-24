An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine plays the trombone to smiling students in Indonesia.

Trombone Buddies

Marine Corps Sgt. Colin Deeter plays the trombone at a high school during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Indonesia 2017 in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2017. The annual maritime exercises involve the Marine Corps, Navy and the armed forces of partner nations. Deeter is assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force's brass band. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.76 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua F VIRIN: 170912-N-OU129-236C.JPG
Photo Gallery