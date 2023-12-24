Dunford Meeting

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets Albanian President Ilir Meta before the start of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session in Tirana, Albania Sept. 15, 2017. The chiefs of defense will meet to discuss Afghanistan, countering terrorism and other NATO operations and missions to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how to best meet global security challenges. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro