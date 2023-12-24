Presidential Thanks

President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with a soldier as his wife Melania, right, and Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, look on during a visit to Fort Meyers, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017. It was Trump's first stop on a visit to thank service members and first responders and meet with victims of Hurricane Irma. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley