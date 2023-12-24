An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

President Trump shakes hands with a soldier during a visit to Florida.

Presidential Thanks

President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with a soldier as his wife Melania, right, and Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, look on during a visit to Fort Meyers, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017. It was Trump's first stop on a visit to thank service members and first responders and meet with victims of Hurricane Irma. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley

  • Download Image: Full Size (1 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley VIRIN: 170914-G-ZX620-780A.JPG
Photo Gallery