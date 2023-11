Porter Pull

Sailors heave line aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter during a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 18, 2017. The Porter is on patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystina Coffey