Exertion Expression

Air Force Staff Sgt. Garion Reddick fights to hold himself up during the flex arm hang portion of a test for a German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 17, 2017. Reddick is assigned to the 108th Maintenance Squadron. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht