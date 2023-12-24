Clearing Debris

Marine Corps Sgt. David M. Benitez, right, removes a tree branch from the roadway during Hurricane Irma recovery efforts in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 14, 2017. Benitez is a combat engineer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally