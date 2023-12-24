An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Sgt. David M. Benitez, right, pulls out a tree branch clearing debris from the roadway.

Clearing Debris

Marine Corps Sgt. David M. Benitez, right, removes a tree branch from the roadway during Hurricane Irma recovery efforts in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 14, 2017. Benitez is a combat engineer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.73 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally VIRIN: 170914-M-CA957-0056A.JPG
