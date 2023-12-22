An official website of the United States Government 
A sailor holds the hand of a hurricane victim during a helicopter ride.

Helicopter Comfort

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Erick Sotelo comforts an evacuee in flight from Dominica, Sept. 25, 2017, following Hurricane Maria. Sotelo is a naval aircrewman (helicopter) assigned to the USS Wasp. Sailors are helping evacuate Dominican residents to the nearby islands of Martinique and Guadalupe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Galbreath

