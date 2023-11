Hurricane Care

Army Spc. De'Angelica Blocker and Spc. Jose Sotomayor help board a patient during a medical evacuation on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2017. Blocker and Sotomayor are medics assigned to the 602nd Area Support Medical Company, which provided triage, treatments and care following hurricanes Irma and Maria. Army photo by Pvt. Alleea Oliver