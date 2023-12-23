An official website of the United States Government 
A Marine waves to residents.

Hello There

Marine Corps 1st Lt. Charles V. McCole, an officer assigned to the Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waves to residents as his team leaves Humacao Hospital following a medical and operational needs assessment as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2017. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.38 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally VIRIN: 170927-M-CA957-0127A.JPG
