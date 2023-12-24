An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four athletes in wheelchairs reach up for a basketball.

Basketball Gold

From left: Navy veteran Chief Petty Officer Hector Varela, Army veteran Spc. Anthony Edward Pone, Marine Corps veteran Lance Cpl. Matthew Grashen and Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Anthony McDaniel to block a shot by Marc van de Kuilen of the Netherlands during the gold medal match in wheelchair basketball during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Sept. 30, 2017. DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.87 MB)
  • Photo By: Roger Wollenberg VIRIN: 170930-O-BB251-484L.JPG
Photo Gallery