Basketball Gold

From left: Navy veteran Chief Petty Officer Hector Varela, Army veteran Spc. Anthony Edward Pone, Marine Corps veteran Lance Cpl. Matthew Grashen and Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Anthony McDaniel to block a shot by Marc van de Kuilen of the Netherlands during the gold medal match in wheelchair basketball during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Sept. 30, 2017. DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg