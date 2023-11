Shaw Troubleshooters

Air Force Airman 1st Class Deiondre Harris, far left, Staff Sgt. Ryan Oleniczak, center, and Senior Airman Chris Wilfong troubleshoot a “hung munition” on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 28, 2017. The airmen are assigned to the 20th Maintenance Squadron. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves