An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Defense Secretary stands between generals.

Leadership Ceremony

Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan, center, hosts the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. D.C., Oct. 3, 2017. To his left is outgoing director Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart and to the right is incoming director Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.41 MB)
  • Photo By: Brigitte N. Brantley VIRIN: 171003-D-GO396-0268B.JPG
Photo Gallery