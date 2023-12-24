Recovery Review Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rick Day reviews directions for a personal recovery mission with Senior Airman Edward Castillo at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Oct. 2, 2017. The airmen, assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard's 132nd Security Forces Squadron, are assisting during Hurricane Maria relief operations. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.85 MB) Photo By: Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton VIRIN: 171002-F-AX815-0089C.JPG Photo Gallery