An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen review a map before a recovery mission.

Recovery Review

Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rick Day reviews directions for a personal recovery mission with Senior Airman Edward Castillo at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Oct. 2, 2017. The airmen, assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard's 132nd Security Forces Squadron, are assisting during Hurricane Maria relief operations. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.85 MB)
  • Photo By: Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton VIRIN: 171002-F-AX815-0089C.JPG
Photo Gallery